40+ full-featured extensions
Main navigation
App-level navigation
News
Show news articles
Events
Show items with location and time
Products
Show products with purchase link
Photos
Show a photo gallery
Videos
Show a video gallery
About
Show info about your app or your business
Places
Show items with location
Restaurant menu
Show a restaurant menu
Books
Show books and authors
RSS News
Show news articles from RSS feed
People
Show people and contact details
Web view
Show a web page in-app or in a browser
Favorites
Extensions that are using Shoutem Favorites extensions are able to store and retrieve items that that app user has bookmarked in local app storage.
Navigation
Shows sub-navigation for the nested screen
Radio
Stream a radio station
RSS Videos
Show a video gallery from RSS feed
Vimeo videos
Show Vimeo video gallery
YouTube videos
Show YouTube video gallery
Mobile backend services
Analytics
Track Shoutem events
User authentication
Show user profile, sign out user
CMS
Shoutem CMS extension
Code push
Provides CodePush support for over the air code updates
Firebase
Firebase integration for sending push notifications, storage…
Google Analytics
Enables Google Analytics
Layouts
Shoutem Layout extension
Push notifications
Base extension for push notifications
RSS feeds
Shoutem RSS extension
Shopify
Shopify integration
Themes
Resolve and store theme related configuration